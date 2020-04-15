ONE PIECE 977: the protagonists are already preparing the party for the defeat of Kaido

Share it:

It certainly cannot be said that Luffy is a pessimist. During his adventures he has always made promises left and right, claiming to be able to defeat the bad guy on duty and free a country. It happened in Alabasta, in Drum, in Dressrosa. Now it's the turn of Wanokuni and in ONE PIECE 977 the captain revealed what he will do after the win.

Obviously the answer is a party. Straw-hat pirates have always celebrated big at the end of each saga and certainly cannot fail on an occasion that can predict victory over two of the four emperors. The party will therefore be double if not triple since Luffy was forced to stop, in the middle of ONE PIECE chapter 977, the party to welcome Jinbe back.

While his crew assaults Kaido's crew control post at the entrance to Onigashima, the boys find liquor with which they try to spree and give the expected welcome back to Jinbe. However Luffy decides to block everything: now the boys are at war and have no time to celebrate and they will do everything once Kaido is defeated.

The main battle of this ONE PIECE arc is almost upon us: who will win between Luffy and Kaido?