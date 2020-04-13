ONE PIECE 977 arrives on MangaPlus: the Mugiwara attack

Share it:

ONE PIECE's manga continues with the third act of Wanokuni. Archived the story of Gol D. Roger and Oden Kozuki, we are back in the present with the samurai who seek to restore peace and prosperity to their native island, muddied by over twenty years of domination by Kaido and Orochi. And at the center of the recovery there can be no Mugiwara crew.

The chapter 977 of ONE PIECE yesterday made its debut on the English and free portal of MangaPlus, with the first page dedicated again to the mini adventures of Capone Bege: after various vicissitudes, finally at Dressrosa we attend the meeting of the sisters Chiffon and Laura. After the return of Jinbe who made the fans enthusiastic, we witness the Straw Hat crew that embraces the Fish Man and would like to celebrate his definitive entry into the group.

However, it is still early to drink as there are several obstacles to overcome and one of them is one of the Four Emperors. While Law devises a plan which takes advantage of Kidd and Luffy, daredevil who would have no problem breaking through the main door, the main crew goes to the fort on the sea that marks the main entrance of Onigashima. The group of enemies is easily defeated by Straw Hat and his, who decide to celebrate only after the defeat of Kaido.

Meanwhile, in the emperor's palace, while Big Mom prepares with a kimono and Kaido sends for his son, the Six Flying Warriors also arrive. Will the forces of the ONE PIECE alliance suffice or will Luffy have to call on other allies?