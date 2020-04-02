ONE PIECE 976 spoiler: the images confirm a cover with Roger and an unexpected help

Share it:

With chapter 975 of ONE PIECE the tankobon 96 of the work was closed. While this has also shown Roger 's crew with its more prominent members, the weekly story that is staged on Weekly Shonen Jump must continue. We see what Eiichiro Oda prepared for the chapter after the break.

The chapter 976 of ONE PIECE starts with the cover on Weekly Shonen Jump, which shows a Luffy, a Roger and an Oden intent on drinking together, then continuing with a fantastic color page that brings Tontatta back on stage. After this short extra parenthesis, the spoiler images of ONE PIECE focus on the rest of the chapter and the juice of the action.

The red sheaths on the boat with Kinemon understand that in reality their leader had simply misinterpreted the message, and the fiery fox confirms it: having lived all his life in bad luck, it was vital that the only lucky moment was the one who could save thousands of lives.

Kanjuro decided to find Hiyori and kill her, while he brings Momonosuke with him which he will continue to hold hostage. The boy begins to panic, but decides not to ask for help and says that he will find a way to escape and take the head of Kaido and Orochi. Kawamatsu's intervention will not be enough, because Kanjuro, using a new technique, will rain arrows from the sky that will hit the samurai.

The Kaido crew ships still standing after the last chapters of ONE PIECE are preparing to fire on the enemy fleet. However, an attack from the sea breaks through the hull: it is Jinbe is back and introduces himself as helmsman and official member of the Straw Hat crew. Now that the main group is complete, i ONE PIECE characters are sailing towards Onigashima.