ONE PIECE 976 is available on MangaPlus: a long-awaited return

April 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
There have been many news for ONE PIECE in recent days thanks to the first information on SBS in volume 96 of the work. Many discoveries regarding the origins of the village of Zoro or the identities that make up Roger 's legendary crew. However, in the present, it is the group of protagonists of ONE PIECE that is still incomplete.

ONE PIECE chapter 976 however, it fills this lack. Arrived on MangaPlus on Sunday 5 April, the chapter continues with the naval battle which saw the three captains Luffy, Law and Kidd unleashed, while the Red Sheaths pray to Kin'emon to reveal that it was all a mistake and not a plan to put check the traitor.

While preparing to counterattack, the samurai must deal with Kanjuro who still has Momonosuke hostage. The quick intervention of Kawamatsu is not enough who, from the boat, returns to the shore at a high speed to try to save the child. Kanjuro in fact continues in a demonstration of powers that he had kept in store until then. Hovering in the air gives life to the ink cloud that begins to launch arrows on ships and men overboard.

Allied forces begin to decline as Momonosuke advises everyone to continue with the plan while he gets away with it somehow. The tragedies for the samurai seem to be unfinished as one of Kaido's ships, escaped from previous attacks, begins to fire on the fleet with its long-range cannons.

Nobody can reach it and avoid further destruction until a mysterious attack from the sea creates a huge hole in the enemy hull. A mysterious figure emerges from the sea and the wreck, leaving with a monologue and presenting himself as helmsman of the Straw Hat crew: it is Jinbe Knight of the Sea who finally returns to support Luffy on this journey. ONE PIECE will return next week with chapter 977.

