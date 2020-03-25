ONE PIECE 975 has highlighted Kinemon's capabilities

Share it:

The Acts of the Wanokuni Arch of ONE PIECE they certainly did not start on the right foot for the alliance that aims to defeat the emperor Kaido. At first we saw Luffy sinking and losing the crew, then in chains after a loud defeat in a clash with the most powerful emperor. Now it seemed all lost with treason.

But fate has decided to laugh at the protagonists of ONE PIECE. In chapter 975 of the manga, Kinemon and the other Red Sheaths on the coast had to witness the betrayal of Kanjuro and the appearance behind the fog of some Kaido ships. When everything seemed lost, the unexpected arrival of Luffy first and Denjiro then completely changed the cards on the table.

Specifically Denjiro revealed what the was true message from Yasuie and how Kinemon, according to him, pretended to misread the message in front of his smallest circle, in order to deceive the possible spy that was hidden in the alliance. As it turns out, however, from the last cartoon, actually the Kinemon's ability to deceive does not exist since the samurai was completely wrong in reading the message and he was truly convinced of the goodness of his intuition.

This stroke of luck, however, guaranteed the plan not to sink like the few ships present at the Tokage port. Before seeing the outcome of this scene, unfortunately, we will have to wait a week as ONE PIECE will be paused on the number 18 of Weekly Shonen Jump.