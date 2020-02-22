ONE PIECE 972: the destiny of man "born to boil" and the return to the present

Share it:

A hero's deeds are a "story to tell before the sake", and this is how Kozuki Oden wants to be remembered by the people he has desperately tried to save. With the exciting chapter 972 of ONE PIECE finally the curtain falls on the long flashback of the WanoKuni.

The execution of Oden is now decided, and the legitimate heir of the country of Wa is still immersed in a pot of boiling oil whose temperature rises every second. Shinobu has revealed the truth about Kozuki, allowing the people to learn how they are about to lose their only hope while being surrounded by enemy soldiers. At this point, after forgiving his beloved inhabitants, Oden takes the floor and reveals the desire to open the country closed years earlier by his family to protect the Wanokuni from an external threat.

He also adds that the whole world is awaiting the arrival of a savior, and when this hero arrives on Wanokuni all his inhabitants will have to do everything to help him and therefore realize his dream of opening the country. Once the sentence of hot oil has been overcome, Orochi decides to eliminate the threat to his own power by shooting. At this point, Oden throws his fellow samurai into the air, now aware of their bitter destiny, telling them that they must necessarily live for the future of the country. And it is with an enigmatic smile that the legend leaves this world at the hands of Kaido.

By a letter left by KozukiToki discovers that in twenty years a war will break out that will put the world on fire and those who arrive on the New World will be the only ones who can defeat Kaido. After that, he invites his friend to use his power if he dies to secure a future for Wanokuni.

And this is how the curtain falls on the history of the legendary Pirate, with history returning to the present.