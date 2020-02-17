ONE PIECE 971 stages Oden's cruel execution

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He comes back after a week off ONE PIECE, the manga that chapter after chapter is staging the life of Oden Kozuki. The samurai was the legitimate heir to the throne of Wanokuni, but a conspiracy led Orochi to perform the role of shogun regent.

Oden collided with Kaido, injuring him and causing him the famous scar on the right breastplate. But unfortunately, as we saw in ONE PIECE 970, Oden and his samurai have lost the battle.

The chapter 971 of ONE PIECE opens on Oden Castle in Kuri, where Momonosuke thinks about his father's next execution. In the capital, Orochi and Kaido have prepared a stage where in the center there is a large pot full of boiling oil. The samurai will all be immersed there until death, but Oden opposes asking for a time limit. Kaido agrees, saying that anyone who stays alive within an hour will not be killed.

Then Oden enters the pot of boiling oil and carries his companions on his shoulders without letting them dip. Time passes and Oden continues to suffer as his vassals try to convince him to let them go. The clock keeps running and people start to rebel for the time it took, as they wanted to see a quick run.

Shinobu was in the crowd and intervenes, beating up a bystander who complained about the idiot lord. Thus he tells everyone what the true meaning of Oden's naked dances was, revealing Orochi's evil plan and the people held hostage. ONE PIECE will continue with chapter 972, to be published next Friday.