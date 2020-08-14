ONE PIECE 97 and other volumes of the brand postponed, that's when

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shueisha has been publishing its volumes for several years at the beginning of the month. It doesn't matter if the manga comes from Weekly Shonen Jump or from other magazines, or if it sells little or a lot, the tankobons are published in the first 4 days of the month. But it seems that the well-known publishing house has decided to make one exception to the rule for ONE PIECE in this 2020.

The world of Eiichiro Oda on September 4, 2020 should have been enriched with the volume 97 of the main series, the ONE PIECE Magazine 10 and the ONE PIECE Colorwalk number 9. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, but there is no it's nothing to worry about. As revealed by the series editor on the manga's Twitter page, ONE PIECE 97 will be postponed to September 16, along with ONE PIECE Magazine and ONE PIECE Colorwalk "due to various circumstances".

It is not known what these circumstances are, if Shueisha has decided to limit the turnout in the various stores due to the Coronavirus epidemic or if the production of these volumes has slowed down for some reason of production. However, this confirms the rumors of recent days that saw the disappearance from the catalog of ONE PIECE volumes at the beginning of September.

Initially there was talk of a move to October due to new unexpected breaks by Eiichiro Oda, but a delay of only two weeks seems to suggest that this is not the case. We will therefore have to wait a little longer to enjoy the cover of ONE PIECE volume 97. In the meantime, we have launched into the predictions of ONE PIECE 988's battle of Onigashima.