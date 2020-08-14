Entertainment

ONE PIECE 97 and other volumes of the brand postponed, that's when

August 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Shueisha has been publishing its volumes for several years at the beginning of the month. It doesn't matter if the manga comes from Weekly Shonen Jump or from other magazines, or if it sells little or a lot, the tankobons are published in the first 4 days of the month. But it seems that the well-known publishing house has decided to make one exception to the rule for ONE PIECE in this 2020.

The world of Eiichiro Oda on September 4, 2020 should have been enriched with the volume 97 of the main series, the ONE PIECE Magazine 10 and the ONE PIECE Colorwalk number 9. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, but there is no it's nothing to worry about. As revealed by the series editor on the manga's Twitter page, ONE PIECE 97 will be postponed to September 16, along with ONE PIECE Magazine and ONE PIECE Colorwalk "due to various circumstances".

READ:  Dragon Ball: Takahashi shows the animation used to transform Goku into Super Saiyan

It is not known what these circumstances are, if Shueisha has decided to limit the turnout in the various stores due to the Coronavirus epidemic or if the production of these volumes has slowed down for some reason of production. However, this confirms the rumors of recent days that saw the disappearance from the catalog of ONE PIECE volumes at the beginning of September.

Initially there was talk of a move to October due to new unexpected breaks by Eiichiro Oda, but a delay of only two weeks seems to suggest that this is not the case. We will therefore have to wait a little longer to enjoy the cover of ONE PIECE volume 97. In the meantime, we have launched into the predictions of ONE PIECE 988's battle of Onigashima.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.