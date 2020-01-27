ONE PIECE 969: between broken and dead promises, Oden begins revenge

Share it:

The new pirate era of ONE PIECE is slowly taking shape. The flashback of the third act of Wanokuni started as a tale of the story of Kozuki Oden, going to pass slowly towards the narration of the last years of life of Gol D. Roger until reaching Laugh Tale and the discovery of the legendary One Piece.

After this parenthesis, however, Oden returns after many years to his native country, the island of Wanokuni. What it once was was an isolated but thriving kingdom, under the wise guidance of the Kozuki clan, it has changed since Orochi managed to get his hands on the throne. In fact, as regent he started an alliance with Kaido and reduced the population to poverty, which infuriated Oden.

The samurai attack, seen on the ONE PIECE 968 finale, did not bear fruit: thanks to the intervention Kurozumi Semimaru, Bari Bari fruit holder, Oden fails to hurt the enemy. Orochi reveals some of the storylines he has taken part in in recent years, while dragon-shaped Kaido hovers above the castle.

The crowd outside the shogun's home cheers Oden, hoping he can free them from the yoke of Kaido and Orochi. However, the pirate who sailed with Roger and Whitebeard soon found himself ridiculously dancing in the streets. The people then lose hope and turn despair into anger, and from there the nickname "Lord Idiot" was coined, along with other songs and slaps.

Without saying anything even to friends and relatives, Oden continues with this ridiculous scene for years, even when he discovers the Roger's death or when the crew of Gecko Moria arrived in Wanokuni, who was defeated by Kaido. In the few moments of peace, he manages to visit Hyogoro and his wife, from whom he is still well received.

Five years pass and Orochi betrays Oden's expectations: After deciding to build new factories in the Kozuki fiefdom, Orochi announces that Hyogoro has decided to rebel, but Kaido has already taken care of him and his wife. For Oden this is too much and he decides to gather the samurai who will then be called the Nine Red Sheaths to go towards the battle.

The revolt begins, Oden and his friends head to the palace to defeat Orochi and Kaido. How will this scene continue in ONE PIECE chapter 970?