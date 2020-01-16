ONE PIECE 968 spoiler: who is the first to abandon Roger 'crew?

Share it:

The winter holidays are over and Weekly Shonen Jump returns. In addition to the three new Undead Unluck, Mashle and The Witch's Guardian series that are about to debut, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of ONE PIECE. The record manga had stopped at a very important point in history and now there is curiosity about the continuation of the flashblack.

Like every Thursday, the first spoilers on the chapter that will be published in the magazine begin to make their way on the net. ONE PIECE chapter 968 for now it has been anticipated by a single image and a few texts in English, which you can read and observe in the post on Reddit at the bottom. The ONE PIECE chapter is titled "The Return of Oden".

The treasure has been found and Gol D. Roger decides to give it the name One Piece. Having become the Pirate King, in the image in the link on Reddit there is a short dialogue between Roger and his deputy captain Rayleigh. According to Roger, his crew arrived on Laugh Tale too early and the Pirate King wonders who will find the One Piece later. He always says his son will find him, but Rayleigh replies that he doesn't have one yet. It is not too late for Roger to have, thus opening up to opportunity to find out who Portuguese Rouge is who will then give birth to Ace.

The future pirate who will land in Laugh Tale will surpass the previous ones. As the crew laughs at Roger's claims, they start drinking and heading to a point where the navy won't bother them. Roger exclaims that he will be the first to abandon the ship, while Oden the second. Considering the title, it is likely that we will also see the definitive return of Oden Kozuki to Wanokuni, his homeland and where his wife and children are located. How will the samurai flashback continue?