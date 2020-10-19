ONE PIECE 947: it is a new Luffy that is presented in the trailer for the next episode

Big Mom’s entry wreaked havoc in Udon Prison. Everyone was in awe, from Kaido pirates to stronger characters like Luffy and Queen. The past episodes of ONE PIECE have been thrilling due to the many events that this appearance has unleashed in a chain, including the new power up of Luffy shown in episode 946.

With the conclusion of episode 946 of ONE PIECE, of course, the preview of the next episode was also presented. The few seconds of presentation can be found in the tweet below, let’s see together what ONE PIECE has in store for us next Sunday.

After gaining the manipulation of the Ryou, albeit in a still imperfect way, Luffy is at the center of a prison skirmish. Jailer Babanuki is now tasked with keeping calm in prison instead of Queen, who brought Big Mom to Onigashima. This is why the man with the SMILE instigates the prisoners to attack the captain with the straw hat.

Luffy refuses to fight them but a new weapon synthesized by Queen comes into play, unleashing the chaos and wrath of the young protagonist. ONE PIECE 947 will be titled “A lethal weapon! Aim at Luffy with the bullets of the plague”. Will Luffy train his new technique against the prisoners or will he eventually be able to avoid it?