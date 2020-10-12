ONE PIECE 946: Luffy, Big Mom and Queen collide in the dynamic preview

Big Mom is also going wild in Wanokuni. The empress managed to get to Kaido’s headquarters by chasing Luffy. After several incidents, one of which made her lose her memory, she found herself at the Udon prison where she found Luffy and one of Kaido’s right arms, Queen the plague.

His entry into the prison threw everyone into chaos, and he clash between Big Mom and Queen it was one of the memorable scenes of ONE PIECE 944. However, the battle continued and this time it is Luffy who gets involved, as we saw in the last seconds of the episode on Sunday 11 October. How will this fist fight in the prison continue? The ONE PIECE 946 trailer reveals it to us.

The video shared by Scotch Informer below points out that Luffy, Queen and Big Mom will all be the protagonists of ONE PIECE episode 946 which will be titled “Stop the Empress! Queen’s Secret Plan”. Luffy seems to be escaping into the tunnels of the prison, chased by the empress, and is therefore able to resist the blow of the woman. But at the end Queen also makes her reappearance, who has recovered after being temporarily knocked out. What plan has Kaido’s man got to take down the enemy?