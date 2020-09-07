Entertainment

ONE PIECE 941, it’s clash: in the trailer the battle in the Capital of Flowers

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Surprisingly, on Wano the protagonists of ONE PIECE have met a rather important character. Long relegated to the rear, Tonoyasu revealed who he really is and caused a lot of trouble for the Orochi clique. However, I face this is about to pay the death penalty and under the eyes of the whole country.

Among the spectators there are Luffy from Udon Prison, then Zoro, Sanji and many others including the Kozuki vassals. And of course also little Toko who managed to reach the capital in time. At the end of episode 940 of ONE PIECE we had to see the actual death of Tonoyasu, or rather the daimyo Yasuie, which provoked the anger of Zoro and many others.

However the trailer di ONE PIECE 941 does not leave things as they are. In the images that you can see in the tweet below, while Luffy is angry and Hyogoro is in tears, little Toko seems to take the initiative causing Orochi’s fury. When the little girl is about to leave her skin with her father too, two figures intervene to deflect the attacks starting a fight in the flower capital.

ONE PIECE episode 941 will be released in Japan and on Crunchyroll next Sunday.

