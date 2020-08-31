Entertainment

ONE PIECE 940: anger, laughter and sadness accompany the execution in the new trailer

August 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Who is really Tonoyasu? This old man was the focus of the latest installments of ONE PIECE. From a character inserted almost by chance alongside Zoro and who was constantly in the background while the protagonists discussed their plans, he became a character who actually wanted to take part in the great chessboard of Wanokuni.

Minute by minute, the anime produced by Toei Animation revealed more and more details about Tonoyasu’s true identity. This man is now at the center of an execution that will be led by Orochi, and it seems that many events await us in the next episode of ONE PIECE. The trailer di ONE PIECE 940 which you can see below reveals that the crucified man will again be the focus of the next episode, but things are not looking good for him considering that right below him is the firing squad.

Despite this, he doesn’t stop smiling, not even when Orochi will arrive with a rifle in his hands. Meanwhile, Zoro, Luffy and other good characters like Ashuradoji are filled with anger at what is happening. Little Otoko can also be seen trying to reach her father, amidst tears and laughter. Finally, Zoro can be glimpsed in the midst of a laughing crowd. What significance will these scenes have?

