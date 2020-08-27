ONE PIECE 939 and the desperation of the crew: will they arrive in time?

Share it:

In recent times, the spectators of the ONE PIECE anime have been able to meet Tonoyasu, a nice old man who lives in the poor ghettos of Wanokuni. This mysterious character seems to be sociable with everyone, even obtaining important information with disarming ease.

In the last episodes of ONE PIECE, however, it was discovered who Tonoyasu really is, or a famous thief, after being captured by Orochi’s men. In theepisode 938 of ONE PIECE we saw him flogged and tortured in the dungeons of the capital, yet he never lost his smile. When his execution is publicly announced, many are shaken by the situation.

Brook shares this information with Zoro, Hiyori, and little Toko with the latter frightened immensely while continuing to smile and hurls herself out of the shack, in the direction of the capital. The other characters follow her as the little girl makes it clear that the man who is about to be executed by Orochi is his father.

Will the group be able to arrive in time for salvare Tonoyasu? This scene is one of those that was anticipated by the new opening of ONE PIECE, which debuted in the anime a few weeks ago.