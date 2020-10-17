ONE PIECE 1000, 8 chapters are missing: Oda’s countdown continues with a new image

A 1000 chapter is very important for the story of a manga. It’s an exceptional milestone that testifies to how well-liked the series is. ONE PIECE is about to get there and has decided to celebrate this milestone to the fullest. Waiting to find out what will be in ONE PIECE 1000, on the occasion of theONE PIECE 992 exit, the countdown has continued.

In fact, for several weeks ONE PIECE has launched through social networks on sharing a countdown, each of which represents a member of the crew. With 10 members available, this countdown started in chapter 990 with Jinbe, continuing with Brook in 991. The weeks of unexpected break due to Eiichiro Oda’s illness forced to publish only today the countdown with ONE PIECE 992.

Following the order backwards, this time it’s Franky the Cyborg’s turn. Joining during the Enies Lobby saga, we see the humanoid robot in a pre timeskip version on a blue background and while he does his typical pose where he joins his forearms with the tattooed stars. Following the order in which the characters have joined the crew, obviously the next character to be part of this countdown will be the beautiful Nico Robin. All that remains is wait for the official release of ONE PIECE 993 to continue with this celebration.