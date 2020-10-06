ONE PIECE: 10 years ago the crew reunited after the sensational time-skip

During all these years of serialization of ONE PIECE the Mugiwara faced numerous obstacles, some of which were separated even for a long period of time. In this context, the famous time-skip that allowed the members of the Straw Hat crew to train and become stronger in view of their future reunion stands out.

While the sensei is preparing to face his impossible challenge in order to reach chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE by the end of the year, the nostalgia operation continues on the part of the fans who have taken the opportunity to celebrate the umpteenth anniversary linked to the franchise.

Exactly 10 years ago, in fact, the manga was preparing to speed up two years of history in a hurry in a quick time-skip to allow the Mugiwara to become more powerful in their respective training after the sudden separation. The post shared on Reddit by a user, in fact, reminded the community as the chapter 598 premiered exactly on October 4, 2010, arousing a lot of amazement among fans. In fact, it sounds very strange to imagine that so many years have passed since the Marineford War and the meeting of the Mugiwara which, in fact, decreed second part of the ONE PIECE story.

And you, on the other hand, have you metabolized that all this time has passed since then?