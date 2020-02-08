Entertainment

ONE PIECE: 10 years ago Portuguese D. Ace left us with a heroic gesture

February 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Be a hero in ONE PIECE it is far from simple, due to a multitude of characters who climb over each other in a long competition of ambitions. Still, there are pirates who have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, especially when the events of the Battle of Marineford are involved.

If you loved the latest Hungry Days commercial, let us give you one more reason to appreciate it. Its release, in fact, coincides with the tenth anniversary of the ONE PIECE chapter 574 debut in Japan. The above number of the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda, in fact, was preparing to end the war between pirates and the marine, with the heroic gesture of the death of Ace.

With immense love for his brother, in fact, Roger 's son has not thought twice about stopping the Akainu's punch against a defenseless Luffyunaware of an attack on the shoulders, directly with your body. From this event, and the consequent departure of the Whitebeard officer, the Battle of Marineford was beginning to end, opening the doors to the future time-skip of the series.

Anyway, 10 years have passed since the home debut of the chapter that shocked the world, with one of the most exciting and intense numbers of the whole work. Even today, in fact, there are few scenes of ONE PIECE able to match that very high rate of emotion. And you, instead, what do you think of this particular anniversary? Let us know with a comment below.

