One of Uncharted's cheerleaders joins The Initiative, the promising Xbox studio

One of Microsoft's secret weapons to hit hard on the new generation is The Initiative, a studio with unknown projects underway that plans to offer the most powerful AAA experiences from the future Xbox Game Studios catalog.

Among its ranks are already some of the great veterans of the industry and they do not stop adding new talents such as Sylvia Chambers, entertainer of Naughty Dog who has worked in titles like those in the Uncharted saga.

If the Uncharted saga has shone for something, it's because of the attention to detail in the animation, well above almost any franchise in the history of the game. Chambers worked on Uncharted 4, the most ambitious title in the series, as well as Battlefield V, DICE's latest work on EA's FPS license.

The Initiative is led by Darrell Gallagher, former head of Crystal Dynamics, and has in his ranks veterans from studios such as Insomniac Games, Rockstar, Sony Santa Monica, Respawn Entertainment and more.

We don't know anything at all about what these developers are up to, but there are quite powerful rumors that point to a presentation of games for the new generation sometime in May, perhaps it is time to announce what they have been working this team that is at the forefront of Microsoft's plan to regain ground with its new console, at the moment the most powerful of the two that will arrive in Christmas 2020 and also the only one that has been presented in full revealing its particular desasapland , its technical specifications and more details.

Joining The Initiative at Xbox Game Studios are 343 Industries, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, Turn 10, Undead Labs, InXile, Mojang, Ninja Theory, Double Fine, The Coalition and more.