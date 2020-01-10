 One of Tony Stark's conceptual arts of death showed him without an eye

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Tony Stark's death in "Avengers: Endgame" It is one of the key scenes of the Marvel film universe, which marks an ates and an after. A scene that was very thoughtful, and for which many alternatives were raised. For example, at the suggestion of actor Robert Downey Jr. it was a silent death by Tony, contrary to what was written in the script.

Part of that process was also how Tony Stark would look visually. Tony's body was seriously injured after snapping the fingers that caused the death of Thanos and his army, and his body should reflect those wounds. The scene already shows us a pretty badly injured Tony, but the special effects company Weta Digital intended to go one step further, Y show something much more explicit. Supervisor Matt Aitken explains this in an interview with Insider:

We gave the filmmakers a full range (of aspects) to choose from and one of them was where the energy of the stones he had acted right on his face and had taken one of his eyes out and was hanging on his cheek Says Aitken, before adding with a laugh. They didn't like that one.

With any element of development, you want to be able to give filmmakers a full range, from a kind of light touch to horror, ”adds producer Jen Underdahl. By doing this exercise and letting them see each stage, they can point out and narrow down what they believe will be the basis. We did several rounds with that guy, from the creepy to the not so creepy, to the lighter, back to say 'OK' this is the point where we think the audience is not going to scare too much, but also really understand that Tony has reached the point of no return.

Curiously, one of the versions they presented drank a lot from the villain Harvey Dos Caras, showing the tendons and teeth, very much in line with the version of the villain that we saw in "The dark knight". However, Underdahl acknowledges that this version would have completely disentangled in the film, and a scene as powerful as this one would have been loaded.

The artist BossLogic has quickly come out to all this information to provide his art of how this scene would have been. It is important to emphasize that it is not an official image, it is a fan-art, and notice to the most sensitive because of the explicitness of the image.

Via information | Insider