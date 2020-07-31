"One of the saddest days of my career": Checo Pérez spoke after testing positive for COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican could not hide his frustration and stressed that he put "all his preparation and focus for the race this weekend" (Photo: Formula 1-Sports)



Because it tested positive to the COVID-19 test, the Mexican pilot, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, will not participate in the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

Racing Point, the team to which it belongs, announced that Nico Hulkenberg will be the one to take his place on August 2.

Through social networks, Pérez shared a video where he explains his state of health And he warns his followers about the importance of taking action in the face of this health emergency. It should be noted that his last competition was the Hungarian Grand Prix, which was held 11 days ago.

The Mexican could not hide his frustration and stressed that he put "All your preparation and focus for the race this weekend"However, circumstances force him to miss the fourth event of the season.

“For my part, follow all the recommendations to the letter from the team and the FIA. This shows how vulnerable we all are to this virus, "says" Checo "Pérez in the video.

Similarly, "Checo" explained that he does not have any symptoms and that "he feels good". Also, He announced that after participating in the Hungarian GP, ​​he flew to Mexico to see his mother. Later, he returned to Europe and did not feel bad at any time.

The Guadalajara said that, putting everything in perspective, the important thing is your health and “get rid of this well”. "Hopefully soon I can be on the tracks," said the Racing Point driver a few days after the British GP.

The Mexican driver becomes the first case of COVID-19 in Formula 1

Photography: Screenshot (Twitter / @SChecoPerez)

"Thank God I have no symptoms. In fact, I was going to go running yesterday morning when they gave me the news that I needed to do another test, "said the driver of the" pink Mercedes. "

In the end, “Checo” Pérez He thanked all the samples of affection that he has received from other pilots and followers of Formula 1. He also called on fans to "not let their guard down" and continue to respect sanitary measures.

“Unfortunately, it was my turn and I hope to be the last case in the sport. Also thank you for showing your love to all the people close to me. There is nothing left but to take great care of myself ”Pérez concluded.

FIRST CASE ON FORMULA 1

The Mexican became in the first pilot to test positive for COVID-19 in Formula 1Racing Point reported this Thursday. "After it became known that Sergio tested positive for the coronavirus, we regret to announce that he will not be able to participate in the race this weekend," the team explained in a statement.

"Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue in isolation according to the guidelines of the health authorities, this with health as a priority for the team and for sport," he said.

The Grand Prix of Great Britain It is the fourth race of this 2020, after the events held this month in Austria (two races in Spielberg) and Hungary (one race in Budapest).

The initial idea was that the Formula 1 season will start last March in Australia, but that competition was suspended due to the growth of the pandemic. The races that have been held so far do not have a public on the circuit and they strictly follow a sanitary protocol to take care of the integrity of the drivers and teams.

"Checo" Pérez thanked all the samples of affection that he has received from other pilots and followers of Formula 1 (Photo: Pirelli Press)

The schedule of the maximum circuit has undergone several changes and cancellations, one of them was the Grand Prix of Mexico, which will not be carried out for security and logistics reasons. The Mexico City event will postpone until 2021.

Formula 1 announced that the American continent will not have races for the rest of the year, so countries like the United States, Canada and Brazil were left without events. For now, Formula 1 will focus on Europe.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Nico Hülkenberg replaces Sergio Pérez at Racing Point at Silverstone

The Mexican Sergio Pérez, positive for the coronavirus and outside the British GP

"He has been faithful with us, he is a great driver": the support of the owner of Racing Point to "Checo" Pérez before the rumors about his departure