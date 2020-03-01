Entertainment

One of the protagonists of Peaky Blinders will be Lambert in the second season of The Witcher

March 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Witcher's television adaptation in Netflix It has been a resounding success. The series has not only garnered a good number of fans since it was released, but has also increased the number of readers of the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski and has catapulted the players of the titles of CD Projekt RED.

On the eve of the start of the production of the expected second season, Netflix is ​​recruiting the actors that will be part of the main cast of this new epic adventure. Yesterday we told you that Kim Bodnia will interpret Vesemir, and, although many of us broke our hearts by not seeing Mark hamill On paper, good news arrives today from the producer.

Lambert, a character of considerable relevance in the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, will have a well-known face for the regulars of the Netflix series and the BBC. Is about Paul Bullion, known for embodying Arthur Shelby in the well-known series Peaky Blinders. This was confirmed by the actor himself in his personal Twitter account with enough enthusiasm.

Bullion will not be the only known face that joins the aforementioned Bodnia, Henry Cavill or Anya Chalotra, but we'll also see Kristofer Hivju, Tormund Matagigantes of Game of Thrones, in the role of Nivellen.

Undoubtedly, Netflix is ​​willing to put all the meat on the grill with the new gold reef that The Witcher supposes. The Adventures of Geralt of Rivia They are about to start their second season and it will not go unnoticed.

