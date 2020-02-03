One of the protagonists of Black Clover is dying, chapter 238 announces death?

Share it:

Black Clover he continued the story of Asta, but the story created by Yuki Tabata does not only revolve around him: there are many characters inserted and over time many of these have become real protagonists. One of these, present from the earliest stages of the manga, seems to have faced a bad fate in chapter 238.

Now in the hands of the K-Studio, Black Clover has recently started a new saga, starting a war against the kingdom of Swords. While Asta is still in the free zone to save, with the help of the kingdom of Hearts, all the victims of the war of the kingdom of Swords, a battle with many victims is going on at the headquarters of the Golden Dawn.

The dark triad made its entrance into Clover's kingdom and set the area on fire, making William Vangeance harmless. Yuno manages to intervene in time to save many of his comrades, but the group leader's attack seems to be too pure for him. Harnessing only half of the demonic power he possesses, Zenon has used bone magic and mortally wounded every member of the Golden Dawn. On the ending of chapter 258, Yuno is on the ground with a sword stuck in his chest, with an absent gaze.

One of the longest-running Black Clover characters may therefore have come to an end. This happened shortly after the discovery of Yuno's true origins and power, did Tabata really get rid of such an important protagonist?