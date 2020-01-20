One of the most popular techniques by fans returns to the pages of Boruto

Share it:

The series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation led our young ninja to face the great threat of the Kara organization. In fact, while Naruto and Sasuke, the only figures who could help Boruto and his companions, are unable to act, Sarada has shown he can use a technique very familiar to fans.

The Leaf Village is in a critical situation. The narrative arc dedicated to the Kara organization saw the arrival of Boro, a member of the aforementioned one, who created many difficulties for team 7, made up of Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki.

Konoha's ninja initially fail to counter Boro's attacks, but later, thanks to the intervention of Mitsuki and Sarada, recently elected head of the team, they managed to keep up with the terrible enemy.

It was during this clash that Sarada showed some skills that had never been leaked in the series so far. There young kunoichi in fact used the Art of Fire, a prerogative technique of the Uchiha clan, and also a new and unique form of Sharingan. But from an image shared on Twitter by user @ Boruto4life, it seems that Sarada has another trump card.

In the table that you can find at the bottom of the news, in fact, we see the return of one of the most memorable techniques of Kishimoto's original work, Chidori, known in Italian as Mille Falchi, a technique devised by Kakashi Hatake, and taught by the latter to Sasuke. Now that Sarada has probably revealed his best technique, will Boruto and his friends manage to defeat Boro?