One of the most epic battles of Dragon Ball Z comes in a statuette version

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All those grown up with Dragon Ball is Dragon Ball Z reminiscent of the most epic fights of the two souls. From Goku against Roshi to the Tenkaichi Tournament to the final clash with Majin Buu, the Saiyan has always been involved with spectacular battles. In the middle there was a saga that changed Dragon Ball forever, that of the Saiyans.

The Saiyan Saga culminated with one of the Dragon Ball Z's most epic battles, the one between Goku and Vegeta. As soon as he was resurrected, Goku went to the wasteland to fight Napa and Vegeta who had just arrived on planet Earth but who had already put the protagonists in difficulty, causing several deaths. With Napa out of the way in a few moments, it was the turn of the Saiyan prince.

The two gave birth to an exciting duel, with many twists and turns in front and now the fans of Dragon Ball Z they can get their hands on a statuette that part of the battle resumes. ProBonoResins has prepared the model you see at the bottom of the MundoKame Twitter account.

The mountainous formations of the desolate area act as a pivot for the two fighters Goku and Vegeta, with the first while using the Kaioken and preparing to settle a right, while the prince of the Saiyans is close to him and is about to attack with an energetic flash. In the bottom left corner stands the coward Yajirobei who will be fundamental in the final phase of the match.

The production material, which will likely be the resin, has not yet been disclosed, nor price, size or release date. Collectors will surely be able to get their hands on it by 2020. Gohan Super Saiyan 2 limited edition pre-order is also available in the statuettes.