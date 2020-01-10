Entertainment

One of the most epic battles of Dragon Ball Z comes in a statuette version

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

All those grown up with Dragon Ball is Dragon Ball Z reminiscent of the most epic fights of the two souls. From Goku against Roshi to the Tenkaichi Tournament to the final clash with Majin Buu, the Saiyan has always been involved with spectacular battles. In the middle there was a saga that changed Dragon Ball forever, that of the Saiyans.

The Saiyan Saga culminated with one of the Dragon Ball Z's most epic battles, the one between Goku and Vegeta. As soon as he was resurrected, Goku went to the wasteland to fight Napa and Vegeta who had just arrived on planet Earth but who had already put the protagonists in difficulty, causing several deaths. With Napa out of the way in a few moments, it was the turn of the Saiyan prince.

The two gave birth to an exciting duel, with many twists and turns in front and now the fans of Dragon Ball Z they can get their hands on a statuette that part of the battle resumes. ProBonoResins has prepared the model you see at the bottom of the MundoKame Twitter account.

READ:  Happy New Year 2020

The mountainous formations of the desolate area act as a pivot for the two fighters Goku and Vegeta, with the first while using the Kaioken and preparing to settle a right, while the prince of the Saiyans is close to him and is about to attack with an energetic flash. In the bottom left corner stands the coward Yajirobei who will be fundamental in the final phase of the match.

The production material, which will likely be the resin, has not yet been disclosed, nor price, size or release date. Collectors will surely be able to get their hands on it by 2020. Gohan Super Saiyan 2 limited edition pre-order is also available in the statuettes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.