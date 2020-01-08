One of the largest unions in the US launches a campaign to syndicate video game developers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The titanic task of organizing the developers of the video game industry To protect your basic labor rights, you have just taken a big step forward thanks to Game Workers Unite.

The confounder of this trade union movement, Emma Kinema, recently spoke of an agreement with The Communications Workers of America, one of the largest unions in North America.

"In my experience in the self-organization in the video game industry, people are too constrained by lack of resources, lack of legal knowledge and lack of funds. It is very difficult"Emma Kinema told the LA Times.

The agreement with CWA can be very beneficial for the GWU precisely because of its decades of experience, its resources and its ability to organize a movement of such magnitude.

Although the CWA model is to focus on specific companies to try to regulate their working conditions by adhering to employment laws, the chief organizer, Tom Smith, said they do not close to a general regulation if that is what the development industry of video games asks.

Even so, Kinema declared that he agrees with the original CWA model and believes that breaking down walls step by step is more effective than fighting for disciplines (which could create divisions among the many professional fields that come into play in the development of video games and technology in general).

This association should start to bear fruit in the coming years if everything goes according to plan and begins to charge against large companies whose deplorable working conditions are well known.

Source.