One of the iconic DC Comics objects returns in the latest issue of Flash

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you think of the many adventures faced by the scarlet sprinter of DC Comics, The Flash , surely one of the strangest, funniest and most important objects is the cosmic treadmill, which appeared for the first time in volume 125, of December 1961.

Created by the same, historical, Barry Allen for time travel, the treadmill in question has been used multiple times over the years, and has caused quite a few problems for the entire DC Comics multiverse. Such a device, undoubtedly useful, but equally dangerous, has been destroyed and rebuilt numerous times, has made its appearance in thelatest issue of The Flash recently released, 752.

In the volume Barry is in a perfect world, where his mother is still alive and everything seems to be going in the right direction. The superhero, however, manages to understand that this alternative dimension is nothing but a construct created by Paradox, to trap him.

Resorting to his hyper-fast thinking, Barry manages to find tools and objects to build one special armor to cover the costume and make it resistant to corrosive energy belonging to the dimension created by Paradox. Once the suit's lining is complete, Barry sets to work for create a new Cosmic Treadmill.

In the spectacular table that you find below you can see how the armor is a reference to that worn by Ezra Miller in the film dedicated to the Justice League. We also recall that to celebrate the release of volume 750, DC has published 8 variant covers, also introducing the new narrative arc currently underway.