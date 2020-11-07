2020 may sound like something out of a Stephen King novel, but a good thing, at least for King himself and many of our favorite celebrities, has happened today: Joe Biden is the new President of the United States, and Donald Trump is outside the White House. Here’s how the writer celebrated on Twitter.

In recent days, a large part of the world population has remained glued to phones, TVs and PCs to find out who would come out victorious from the Biden vs. Trump, the head to head who would decree the next American head of state.

And while this result was decidedly long in coming, today the response arrived: Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, but more importantly for many, Donald Trump is no longer the incumbent president.

Sharing this sentiment is, for example, Stephen King, who after a short break from social media on the occasion of the elections, is back in full charge with a rain of celebratory tweets.

“One of the best days of my life“he writes.

“Sometimes … The good guys win“he then adds.

“America to Trump: YOU ARE FUNDED“he writes again, taking up (and making fun of) Trump’s famous catchphrase.

“In a clash between science and superstition, science has won. And that it was such a close fight in a definite enlightened age is truly worrying“he comments, and so on.

In short, at least the 2020 of Stephen King seems to be a little less scary today.