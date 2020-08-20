One of the Bayern Munich figures revealed what Messi's reaction was when he asked for the shirt after the resounding 8-2

Share it:

Davies's confession after 8-2 over Barcelona in the Champions League

Alphonso davies was one of the great figures from Bayern Munich's historic win against Barcelona in the Champions League. The footballer of the German team thus fulfilled his dream of facing one of his greatest idols, Lionel Messi. However, not everything went according to plan especially when he tried to change the shirt with the Argentine star.

The 19-year-old revealed what was the reaction of the Barcelona captain when he asked him to change jackets after the humiliating 8-2 loss. "For me it is a dream come true, reaching the final is all you can ask for," said Davies with marked joy after the match. “They destroyed the team of your hero, Lionel Messi, Barcelona, ​​did you get his shirt?”, was the query he received from BT Sports. "I asked him, but I think he was a little disturbed, so next time will be", recognized the left back.

Lionel Messi helps Alphonso Davies to recover, during the match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and which ended with a historic German victory 8-2 (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)



In the run-up to the Champions League quarterfinal match, Alphonso had recognized in an interview with UEFA that Messi was one of his idols. "As a child I used to see him all the time and now I face him", the Bayern Munich footballer, who also proudly declared He told about the talk he had with his father hours before the historic crossing.

"He called me and said, 'You're going to play against your favorite player, I see.' And I replied: 'Yes'. And then we both started laughing on the phone. AND we honestly couldn't believe it, because he knows that he admired Messi when he was younger, and now playing against him is very nice ", highlighted the Canadian player who also usually plays as a left winger and has a market value, according to Transfermarkt, of 60 million euros.

After her consecrating performance, the Alphonso Davies' story toured the main portals of the world. Is that the young footballer was born in a refugee camp in Buduburam, Ghana, after his family managed to survive the bloody Second Civil War in Liberia. At the age of five he was able to emigrate with his loved ones to Canada, to settle in Edmonton, Alberta.

The beginning in football it was in the Vancouver Whitecaps nine years later. There it became youngest player to debut in the United Soccer League and based on great performances he won the hiring of Bayern Munich where he has already become champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup. Next Sunday he will have the great challenge of continuing to make football history when he tries to reach the top by facing PSG for the Champions League final at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

"It feels good. We are all happy and playing well. We are happy to reach the final. PSG is a good team, now we celebrate a bit and then we focus on the next game, which it's going to be a good game and there will be goals. This is what you dream of as a footballer, playing with the best ”, described Alphonso Davies.

