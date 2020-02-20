One of the animators of ONE PIECE delighted the audience with a fan-art dedicated to Kaido

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The huge franchise of ONE PIECE has managed, over the course of these decades, to enchant an increasingly large and now scattered audience across the planet, a stratospheric success that came to present first thanks to the manga created by Eiichirō Oda and subsequently through the creation of an animated adaptation.

Just talking about anime production, ONE PIECE is in the midst of Wano's narrative arc, a rich and intriguing story that has allowed the Straw Hat crew to come into contact with a whole new world made of great events and undoubted characters interesting. Now, however, the fans they find themselves in a frantic wait to see how Kaido's character will develop, who since his first appearance was able to immediately conquer the public thanks to his incredible strength.

Precisely for this reason, Yong-ce, one of the animators who worked on the ONE PIECE series, wanted pay homage to the character with an incredible fan-art published on Twitter and viewable in the news. As you can see in the image, Kaido obviously stands out, who is also joined by the three dangerous members of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts, namely Jack, King and Queen.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few days the new and imminent commercial linking One PIECE to Hungry Days has made a lot of talk, a video that according to the creators will know how to bring fans to tears.