One night at Leoni, the time the police broke onto the set because of Ken Jeong

One night at Leoni of Todd Phillips is still considered one of the funniest and most irreverent American comedies of the 10s, and in a recent interview that the producer of the film, Scott Budnick, recalled a fun event that took place on the set during the filming of the comedy.

Basically, while Phillips, the crew and the cast of One night at Leoni they were shooting the scene where Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) comes out naked from the trunk of the car, attacking the trio of protagonists, someone called the police of Las Vegas, who burst onto the set, frightening and surprising everyone. Remember Budnick:

"We were in this completely empty lot just outside Mandalay Bay (a hotel in Las Vegas), they were probably 110 degrees … it was so terribly hot and Ken Jeong had to jump out of this vehicle 20 and 30 times naked, so as to make sure we had the best shoot. It was wild, but I also remember that since he couldn't be naked, someone called the police. Because the people who were in Mandalay Bay and the other surrounding hotels kept seeing this naked man jump out of the trunk of the car, and frightened they constantly called the cops. It was a really crazy day, miserable and at the same time among the funniest of that experience, perhaps always, at least during the making of a film".

And the producer also remembers how and when Ken proposed to shoot that scene completely naked: "Initially he had to do it with his pants. Then he makes me 'do you think it could be more fun if I made her completely naked?'. My eyes widened and I said 'let me talk to Todd Phillips'. Todd said only' hell yes, do it ! ' ".

