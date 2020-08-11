One more failure for Rafa Puente: Atlas announced the dismissal of his coach after a bad start at Guard1anes 2020

Share it:

Atlas announced the dismissal of its coach after a bad start in Guard1anes 2020 (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



This Monday the second coach was dismissed during this tournament Guard1anes 2020, despite the fact that only three days have passed. The first was Luis Fernando Tena de las Chivas de Guadalajara and the second was Rafael Puente del Río, by Atlas.

The latter was announced this Monday through a press release. "We value your professionalism, as well as the effort and work carried out, both by Rafa and by his Technical Corps, ”said the red-black institution.

With this dismissal, Rafa Puente adds three projects completed in his career as a technician. In addition to the Atlas, the relationship ended due to poor results with White Roosters of Querétaro and Wolves BUAP, with whom he managed to ascend to the First Division.

And it is that, since the incorporation of Puente del Río in the Clausura 2020, the Foxes have not had good results. In this contest, the tapatíos add one point out of nine possible and are in the third to last position of the table.

Atlético de San Luis and Atlas tied one goal on matchday 3 of the tournament (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

In the last game, Rafa had commented that he had some frustration for not getting the three points, after the one-goal draw against Atlético de San Luis. "A little with the frustration of not taking the three points, but extremely proud of how the footballers represented us, "he said at the press conference.

This announcement had been coming from last week. In different versions in the media they pointed out that the athletic directive had made an ultimatum to the Mexican coach, so players came out to support their helmsman.

“We meet with the board and we ask that Rafa continue to be our coach because we blindly trust him. We see what he works on, what he transmits to us and we are convinced that is the leader of this ship "Luciano Acosta said in a video, accompanied by other red and black footballers.

Puente del Río also spoke about this action by the players at the press conference. “I expressed it with the players and the coaching staff during the week. Professionally it is the most representative achievement, above the promotion with Lobos BUAP or the pass to the Liguilla with Querétaro ”, he commented.

Rafa Puente adds three projects completed in his career as a technician (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



He also noted that this action is one of the most rewarding of his short career. “There is nothing more valuable in life than being able to leave a mark on people. I know that his intention emanates from the heart and that by working we will achieve the objectives ”, concluded Rafa Puente.

However, the draw against the Potosinos was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Guadalajara directive. For this reason, they will look for a new option in the direction of the bench, as will Chivas, their staunch rival.

The problem is that this firing was made in the middle of a double date. The person in charge of taking the reins of the team on an interim basis will be the teacher Ruben Duarte, as they find Puente's technical successor.

The draw against the Potosinos was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Guadalajara directive (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Duarte will lead the first team in their commitment this Thursday. The Foxes will receive in the Jalisco Stadium to a blinker Toluca, who is also experiencing a difficult time in terms of results.

Also, possibly the interim strategist is in charge of commanding the Atlas next Sunday. The red and black will visit the brave Santos Laguna, who have come out ahead of a complicated start to the tournament.

