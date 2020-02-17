'One moment in time

Share it:

Trey Edward Shults barely exceeds thirty, but his feature films have the emotional burden of the most epic family melodrama of Hollywood passed through the sieve of today. He did it literally in his debut, 'Krisha', disguised him as a more grateful genre in 'He arrives at night' and now he has done it again in his most ambitious work, 'A moment in time – Waves'.

House stuff

There is nothing new under a sun that shines brightly here. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross follow theirs in a job where the true hero of the function, despite the stratospheric movie cast, is Drew Daniels, who in addition to illuminating all the director's cinema has also gone through 'Euphoria'. And precisely there we have a good part of the reference of the content that the director manages here.

In contrast to the vital landscape of South Florida, 'A moment in time – Waves' shows the epic emotional journey of an affluent African American family (more or less), led by a well-intentioned but dominant father, while crashing with love, forgiveness and tragedy. The very young Trey Edward Shults fully depresses the melodramatic pedal in a heartbreaking story about the universal capacity of forgiveness and unity, even in the darkest moments.

The problem with a movie like this is when all the intensity of the calm that precedes the storm is so underlined, so marked. That is, from the foreground that opens the movie one is prepared to assume a frontal crash at vertigo speed. And during its excessive 135 minutes we have plenty of time for those bad energies to pass through the screen and end up depleting the viewer.

Euphoria and Magnolia

We are going through a moment in American cinema where family figures are breaking down on the big screen. In addition, two of these filmmakers were fooling around with the fantastic in a more than grateful way. Ari Aster, for now, continues with the gender formula, but Trey Edward Shults, too banner of A24, seems to have changed his mind after the very interesting 'Arrive at night'.

Nothing willing to repeat, the director of the also excessively intense 'Krisha', who adapted his own short film and where he had his own family Aunt Krisha Fairchild as the protagonist, choose a much more magnolia portrait than what one expects thanks to the technical watermarks from a camera that is in constant motion to get entangled in the spiral of misfortune of the protagonist family.

There are three films (although they seem two) in here, something that the filmmaker emphasizes up to three different formats, counting different moments of those lives in 1.33, 1.85 or 2.35, according to the emotions and the tone of the events. Between the sports drama and the family drama we have a much scarier story starring any citizen of a country full of uncertainty that is much more lost and in need of that love and forgiveness of what he thinks. This is where the director's intention is best appreciated, but perhaps the consistent emotional overload and common places he visits without pause, but in a hurry, leave no room for a necessary respite. And so he dies of exhaustion. Something logical in a young filmmaker who started with Terrence Malik.