one episode will be Covid-themed

Thanks to the first season of Euphoria Zendaya was awarded a record-breaking Emmy for Best Actress in a leading role, which only adds to the anticipation for the second season. There will still be some patience, though, because it seems that filming of the HBO series will not start before the beginning of 2021.

Casey Bloys, president of the network, confirmed to Deadline that the goal is to start production early next year. Before then, HBO is expected to begin filming the third season of Succession in late autumn.

That being the case, to see the second season of Euphoria the public will presumably have to wait until 2022. Casey Bloys has thus confirmed the intention to shoot a special episode, focused on the Covid pandemic, which acts as a story between the first and second seasons of the series. The HBO president didn’t reveal any plot details, but it had been the same Zendaya, already a few weeks ago, to talk about the hypothesis of a special episode of Euphoria. “We could also do a small link episode” said the actress, also famous for the role of MJ in Spider-Man. “I don’t know how to describe it, maybe something we can do with a limited number of people in one safe environment, to have something to air while waiting for the second season. “

