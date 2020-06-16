One day after his return, Guardiola complained about the schedule: "We spent two weeks on the couch, the players are not completely fit"

Share it:

Guardiola explained that Premier League teams had less preparation time than clubs in other leagues (Reuters)

The technician of the Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, believes that his team is not ready to chain matches, on the eve of the resumption of the competition, with his team raising the curtain receiving Arsenal in a postponed match.

"We are ready to play a game, but three days later another and four days later another, we are not ready"He said Tuesday in a video conference. "We have to rotate and use all of our players. You can play a game after three weeks on vacation but we spent two weeks on the couch, doing nothing. So the players are not completely fit."Added the Spanish.

"The state of form, I think that for the other clubs is similar, I do not know," said the coach referring to the three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Wednesday a Citizens loss (second, 57 points) would open the way for a Liverpool title (first, 82 points) on Sunday in the derby against Everton, this time on Matchday 30.

Manchester City will play its pending match against Arsenal for the date 28 and the weekend will play against Burnley the match for the 30th day (Reuters)

"We are concerned that three weeks is not enough preparation, not like in Germany or Spain, which had five or six weeks. We know that it is not enough, but it is what there is, ”Guardiola insisted.

During confinement, the technician's mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, died at the age of 82 due to the coronavirus. "Everyone who loses family or friends is going through a difficult time, but we have to stay strong," he said.

Finally Guardiola was not particularly enthusiastic about resuming the competition, pointing out that the reasons are economic. “So we return. We have to limit the economic damage to the clubs. So is. Everyone has suffered during this situation, personally and financially, we have to adapt", said. "The players are human. The health of the people is important but in the end the Premier League, as in Spain, decides to play and we have to do it ”, he concluded.

