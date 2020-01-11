Once you reach One Piece, can Luffy really call himself the Pirate King?

Share it:

Since 1997, Eiichiro Oda has set us as target that mythical treasure that refers to the name of One Piece. It was Gol D. Roger, on the gallows of Logue Town, who started the hunt for this mystery of an entire generation of pirates, among which there is also the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. And after 967 chapters, we finally had a taste of the treasure.

But will it be enough to reach the One Piece on Laugh Tale to call himself the Pirate King? The mysterious island was in fact the last stage of a very long one journey made by Roger. The mustachioed pirate wanted to explore the whole world and sailed from island to island, exploring them all without missing one. Only at the end of this crossing of all the seas did he head towards the last destination of the Rotta Maggiore, which he arrived at by reconstructing the indications of the Road Poignee Griffe. Once we reached Laugh Tale, it was acclaimed as the Pirate King for exploring the world.

Luffy, however, for the moment is only following the directions of the Log Pose, moving from one island to another in a linear way and without exploring them all. It could therefore arrive at Laugh Tale without having visited half of the existing lands on the globe of ONE PIECE, a result very far from that accomplished by Roger. The goal of docking on the last island is undoubtedly important, but Luffy will do it for to be a Pirate King at the height of the previous one? Or will it be only then that his real journey around the world will begin in search of complete freedom?