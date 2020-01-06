'Once upon a time in … Hollywood', by Quentin Tarantino, Best Comedy or Musical Movie

Share it:

After winning the Award for Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt win the award for Best Supporting Actor, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' has won the Best Film Award in the Comedy or Musical category. And this is news because it is the first time that a Tarantino film receives recognition from the Foreign Press as the best film beyond the script.

The film, in which Tarantino rewrites history again, this time to save his childhood cinema through a double action and a declining star, won in a category in which he competed against 'I am Dolemite' , 'Rocketman', 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Daggers in the back' Is this the occasion when a Quentin Tarantino movie sweeps the Oscars? What we do know is that Quentin's good did not feel like speaking and he left his producers the words of thanks for the prize. Everything he had to say, he said when he won the Best Screenplay Award.