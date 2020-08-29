Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to Chris Pine’s family

Share it:

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is a real love letter from Quentin Tarantino to cinema, its history and its protagonists. Among them, a member of Chris Pine’s family also received a small tribute from the director.

We already knew that Quentin Tarantino particularly appreciated Chris Pine’s talent, as a few months ago he himself defined the Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor as “the best of his generation”; however, that his admiration also extended to other members of the Pine family, as far as imaginable, was not known to us.

Apparently, in fact, Tarantino is a huge fan of the Hollywood Golden Age actress Anne Gwynne, who, just think, is Chris’s maternal grandmother.

“I’ve been to the Academy Awards a few times, and I’ve always taken my mother with me on those occasions“he explains Chris Pine during the J. Claude Deering podcast “And one year, at a Vanity Fair after-party, we met Tarantino. He knows everything about my grandmother. She knows her films, her co-stars, the directors, the production designers who have worked with her. It is simply amazing. So he and my mom ended up talking about these things for at least forty minutes that time, while I went off to get another martini.“he says jokingly.

What the actor didn’t know at the time, however, is that the director would later include a tribute to his grandmother in his latest film, Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood. A film that Pine liked very much, but when he saw it for the first time, the reference to his family escaped him.

“After seeing the movie I called my parents and asked them if they had seen it before, and my mom told me yes, that they really loved it Wo, and that she also appreciated the homage to her mother.” remember “‘You know that scene at the ranch with Bruce Dern, where they are watching TV ‘he asked me’ What you saw on the screen was one of Grandma’s movies‘”.

“I have yet to contact him to thank him, my mother even wrote me an email that she wants me to send. That was a really nice gesture of her [di Tarantino], and I guess it was intentional. My mother was very happy” conclude Pine.

