Once again the white fans responded to a great date: the welcome to the team upon arrival at the Bernabéu

Once again the appeal caused effect and Real Madrid fans responded big. In the previous key match of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Manchester City, thousands of people filled the vicinity of the white fief to receive the players.

The whites arrived after 7:30 p.m. at Santiago Bernabéu, surrounded by a huge crowd who gave everything to fill his players with strength.

Sergio Ramos, among other players, and the official Real Madrid communication channels had launched messages requesting the support for of the hobby in a way that is already habitual in the great events that take place in the Santiago Bernabéu.