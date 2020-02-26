Sports

Once again the white fans responded to a great date: the welcome to the team upon arrival at the Bernabéu

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Once again the appeal caused effect and Real Madrid fans responded big. In the previous key match of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Manchester City, thousands of people filled the vicinity of the white fief to receive the players.

The whites arrived after 7:30 p.m. at Santiago Bernabéu, surrounded by a huge crowd who gave everything to fill his players with strength.

Sergio Ramos, among other players, and the official Real Madrid communication channels had launched messages requesting the support for of the hobby in a way that is already habitual in the great events that take place in the Santiago Bernabéu.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.