Ona Carbonell announces that she is pregnant with her first child

March 2, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Synchronized swimming swimmer Ona Carbonell, who last September reported her temporary withdrawal from the pools, announced Monday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Carbonell, 29, reported the news on his social networks and with an instagram photo with the rest of the Spanish synchronized team: "The good news is always better when you share it with your classmates. The team increases!".

The Spanish, who is the most successful woman in the history of the World Cups, announced a few months ago her resignation from the Tokyo Games, which would be the third to participate after the London and Rio, to spend more time To his family.

"I want to spend more time with my family, take care of it as it deserves, and also expand it. As a woman and athlete, reconciling my professional life with the staff implies taking decisions like this and temporarily leaving the sport aside, without this meaning that I will give up my career as a swimmer, "said Ona Carbonell.

