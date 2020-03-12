On Weekly Shonen Jump an announcement is about to arrive on Bleach

Share it:

Rumors keep going on Bleach. The recent statements and events scheduled for the franchise created by Tite Kubo several years ago make the arrival of any projects more and more insistent. What is Tite Kubo's plan and what will Bleach's future be? Fans just have to wait a few more days to find out.

In addition to the live stream scheduled for March 21, the date that would coincide with the revelation during the panel organized at AnimeJapan 2020, Weekly Shonen Jump communicated in issue 16 of the magazine that readers they will expect an announcement on Bleach in issue 17.

The issue in question will be published on Monday 23 March, that is, two days after the streaming broadcast which will present the future of the Bleach franchise. It is possible that what we will read on Weekly Shonen Jump will be nothing more than a confirmation of the news that will be given during the event on video, or for the occasion the editorial staff has decided to separate things and prepare two events divided between anime and manga . What do you think will happen? Don't miss our Bleach return special.

Bleach is a manga written and designed by Tite Kubo. After the short adventure of Zombie Powder in 1999, sensei returned to writing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001 bringing one of the most influential manga ever. The work achieved a resounding success and was adapted into a very long anime. Bleach ended in 2016 with just over 700 chapters and 74 tankobons.