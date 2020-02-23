On TV Azteca? Alejandra Guzmán reappears on reality show and shuts down critics (PHOTO)

The rocker Alejandra Guzmán he returned to television but in Aztec TV, to receive a tribute from the participants of "The academy".

This Sunday, the contestants of reality show interpreted various successes of the call Queen of Hearts, and, therefore, the singer became a trend in Twitter.

Despite the strong criticism in which he has faced in recent weeks, due to his beauty treatments, “La Guzmán”Did not pronounce on this and, on the contrary, He looked smiling And full of energy.

Alejandra Guzmán participated this Sunday night in "The academy", where he was also present Beto Caves.

Without a doubt one of the most emotional moments of the night was the interpretation of the contestant Maria Fernanda, who sang the song "I was waiting for you", a song that the rock diva would have composed for her daughter Frida Sofia, with whom he has starred in many conflicts.

You may be interested: Divine! Frida Sofia impresses with a body in a leopard bikini (VIDEO)

With Millennium information