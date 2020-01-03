On the verge of death? Zac Efron is hospitalized for virus emergency

Days before Christmas, Zac efron He was hospitalized in a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, because he contracted a peculiar variant of the typhoid virus.

The actor was on an island in Papua New Guinea recording the documentary series “Killing Zac efron“When he became ill, he had to be transferred by plane to a hospital, where he received timely attention, the international Daily Mail reported.

According to the doctors who attended the protagonist of "High School Musical", the virus that attacked him can be deadly if he is not treated immediately.

It's known that Efron He was able to travel back to the United States to spend Christmas with his family, detailed the magazine Hola!

