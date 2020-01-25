On the verge of collapse !: nam Falling in love ’could soon get out of the air

The program Falling in love, transmitted by the signal of Aztec TV, it could leave the air soon after two years of transmissions and after having positioned itself as one of the most successful contents of the Ajusco television.

Falling in love He caught several Mexican viewers because at the time it was a novel reality show for people to find love.

However, after consolidating as a program, in recent dates it has gone through several scandals and even the murder of some of its participants.

According to TV Notes, the good run of the program conducted by Carmen Muñoz and Adrián Cue It would be coming to an end because the producers want to take it out of the air because it is no longer profitable.

The first step to kill the project was the budget cut suffered by production, it was even said that driving would be affected and the dismissal could be Adrián Cue. In addition, half of the lovers, the least controversial, will be fired.

"Falling in love we can no longer afford certain luxuries that include the travel and dynamic expenses that the program makes," said a close source.

So far it is not known which program will replace the successful Falling in love, because the rating that it still has has positioned it as one of the most viewed productions of Aztec TV

With information from La Neta Noticias

