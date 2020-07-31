"On set they treated me like a queen"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the third season of The CrownHelena Bonham Carter has replaced Vanessa Kirby in the role of Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth, and will also resume the character in the upcoming season 4. The actress recently told Digital Spy that she had received a treatment worthy of a 'on set Royal Height.

"It is a lot of fun to play a royal family character" he told. "Even though they obviously know you are not really, they treat you like a queen. So even if they are nowhere near as princess Margaret, she crept into me and I learned some things from her. People treated me like Margaret, and they seemed almost ready to be terrified from me" he concluded jokingly.

The experience, therefore, turned out to be "hilarious … it was so much fun" second Helena Bonham Carter. Despite her involuntary intimidating power towards the crew, however, the actress confessed that she felt a little nervous and uncomfortable at the beginning of the shooting of the third season of The Crown, to the idea of ​​giving life to such an important figure. "It was a little scary at first" He admitted. "But then the fear subsided."

For other insights on The Crown, we refer to everything we know about the fourth season of the series Netflix created by Peter Morgan. The show will continue for the fifth and sixth seasons, contrary to what was announced in the past few months.