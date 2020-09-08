On My Block 3 Review: Netflix’s realistic teen drama

Share it:

The teen genre – o coming of age – had its peak in the 90s and in the first decade of the new century, then facing a slow twilight. Today it is still possible to find series that deal with the growth of the protagonists, telling their passage from adolescence to adulthood. Among these he certainly stood out On My Block, created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series is now in its third season on Netflix and apparently brought luck, as Iungerich has been offered an agreement with Netflix for the development of other shows; Could it have been thanks to the sensational cliffhanger of On My Block 3? You just have to find out in our full review of the third season of this show.

Where is Lil’Ricky?

New headaches for the Freeridge boys: Cuchillos, leader of the Santos, wants Monse, Ruby, Cesar and Jamal to find Lil’Ricky, although the reason for this search is obscure, while their fate in the event of mission failure is very clear: certain death. The four then, assisted by Jasmine, immerse themselves in the investigation, because their lives are at stake. It is difficult, however, to look for those who do not want to be found, above all because the boys do not have a shred of proof to start from and the shortage of means does not help. Not to mention the problems they face in their daily lives between intergenerational struggles and matters of the heart.

Cesar and Monse, despite having broken up, still feel feelings for each other, but they are unable to manage them, above all because the boy experiences the return of his father, released from prison and frowned upon by his brother Oscar. Monse, on the other hand, is still trying to figure out how to set up her relationship with her mother, who lives in wealthy Brentwood. There is more than one problem for Ruby too. Her parents do nothing but fight and for some time now Jasmine has become the woman who occupies her erotic dreams; is he in love with her?

The only one who seems to be able to focus on the main mission is Jamal himself, who he wants to be considered the leader of the group. Time passes, Lil’Ricky seems more and more distant, while little by little the gang begins to understand why Cuchillos wants to find the man, but above all what is the responsibility of the woman in the detention of Oscar and Cesar’s father .

Love in the time of the gangs

At the beginning of his narrative parable On My Block had managed to stand out for various elements that made her emerge from the clichés of the genre to which she belonged. First of all the location, a run-down Los Angeles neighborhood and certainly not the smiling hills of Beverly Hills; then the background of the characters, who had to deal with their own growth and training problems as they dodged the bullets that the gangstas happily exchanged. Finally, the cut that was given to the story by the authors who, in a context that supported the drama, chose instead to give themselves to the comedy, managing to dilute themes that are sometimes very serious.These choices have proved successful, since On My Block he was also awarded the Teen Choice Award in 2018.

The third season continues the speech started and expanded in the first two and, even if it has lost the propulsive thrust given by the aforementioned innovations, it is still well orchestrated. From the structural point of view it is essentially divided into three main elements: there is the horizontal plot, represented by the research of Lil’Ricky, then the various stories of the characters divided in turn two subplots that deal respectively with the conflict with the parents and the amorous disturbances.

The series has no real theme, other than showing gods kids grappling with problems bigger than them in a highly degraded context. It is no coincidence that the direction does not skimp on wide shots that contextualize the actions of the protagonists, who, however, now seem impervious to the world around them; as if addicted to the violence and gunshots that echo in the streets. Indeed, they consider normal the dynamics on the edge of crime that they see daily in their neighborhood. However, this is shown with a lot of irony and that’s the ingredient that makes it On My Block a series that manages to tackle even very serious issues with a light tone.

The show is so fun and never boring; and above all never pathetic or cloyingly didactic, aided by the rhythm in the dialogues, as well as by a very well defined plot development. The authors do not go into the merits of what is right or wrong, nor are they horrified at the world in which children live, but they limit themselves to staging the struggle that these people have to face day after day. not to get entangled in Freeridge’s dynamics and above all to try to understand something of adulthood. Wanting to look for a basic poetics for this third season, it can be found in the concept of trust between the protagonists with respect to the investigation, between boys and girls in couple relationships and, ultimately, between children and parents who seem to have come out of a dimension in which sanity disappears.

Generational conflicts

This brings the discussion to another cornerstone of On My Block; or the contrast that all the characters, at different levels, have with their parents, almost always absent. Starting with Monse, who found his mother after she had fled, rebuilding a family in rich Brentwood, but without forgetting her about-face; reason why he closes the doors, only to regret it, when nothing can be recovered. Cesar, on the other hand, has a conciliatory attitude towards a father who has ended up in prison because of the gangs. The boy tries in every way to recover a relationship with a reference figure on which he has never been able to rely.

Finale

However, what is particularly effective is the season finale. Someone will remember Stephen King’s story “The body“, which has become the splendid Stand By Me. Even in that case it was said the transition from innocence to adulthood of some teenagers. The season finale of On My Block emphasizes this, making it truly an archetypal “coming of age” series.

For the protagonists it really marks the end of innocence, because they are confronted with the brutality of life around them. While their friendship previously made them impervious to life around them, giving them the strength to distance themselves from neighborhood violence, the decision to solve their problems by planning a murder has the effect of a slap in the face. The ending of On My Block does not wear a beautiful fairy tale, but chooses the path of realism, the path of good intentions that finds its end in true and lived reality. Life will not have a happy ending for everyone, not everyone will live happily ever after and friendship is “forever” only in the fixity of the photo that Monse keeps on the bedside table of her college room.