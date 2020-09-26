on Instagram the photo of the baby bump!

A few minutes ago they appeared on the social network Instagram the first images of Rose Leslie pregnant: the actress of Game of Thrones as well as wife of Kit Harington, protagonist of the award-winning series HBO, prepares to give birth to her first child.

The two fell in love in Iceland in 2012 during the filming of Game of thrones, in which the character of Harington (Jon Snow) found love in his enemy (Ygritte) played by Leslie, and they are married in 2019. Now they prepare to become parents, while the careers of both have skyrocketed. from the finale of the acclaimed fantasy that made television history.

While she is still in the cast of The Good Fight e will arrive at the cinema in a few weeks with the highly anticipated Murder on the Nile, new film directed and starring Kenneth Branagh and sequel to 2017’s Assassination on the Orient Express, he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mystical superhero Black Knight de The Eternals, a film with which it was supposed to debut next November but which unfortunately fans will only be able to see in November 2021 due to the recent calendar shifts that have affected Disney and all of Hollywood.

At the moment, however, Kit Harington can be found on Netflix with Criminal: UK; also, if you are a fan of de Game of thrones, you can relive the entire HBO series thanks to the luxurious new box in 4K UHD.