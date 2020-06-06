Large protests were announced in many cities, including New York, Miami, and Washington, where tens of thousands of people will take to the streets. The day will also be marked by a new ceremony in memory of George Floyd, the black citizen who was immobilized to suffocation by a white police officer.
On crutches from injury, world boxing champion Anthony Joshua joined the anti-racism protests
June 6, 2020
1 Min Read
