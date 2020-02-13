On April 10, the Appare-Ranman race starts: trailers, key visuals and charadesign published

Share it:

P.A. Works is about to showcase his talent with the anime Appare-Ranman, an epic race in the United States of America of the late nineteenth century. Los Angeles, New York and many other American places will be the scene of Appare-Ranman, which now shows itself again with a catalog of images and videos, as well as important information.

The official Twitter account of Appears-Ranman! managed by P.A. Works has advertised a new trailer for the anime yesterday. The video, observable at the top of the news, kicks off the Trans-American Wild Race, the race that will keep the protagonists busy during the season. This presents music and characters, in addition to the various cars that will inevitably be a basic element of Appare-Ranman.

New characters have also been added:

Dylan G. Ordene, voiced by Takahiro Sakurai;

TJ, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita;

Seth Rich Cutter, voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu;

with related character designs visible in the tweet below. Appare-Ranman will debut on April 10 on Tokyo MX and other channels. In addition to the key visual at the bottom of the news, the songs that we will be able to listen to during the anime were also presented: Mia REGINA will take care of the opening and theme song "I got it!", a single which will also go on sale from 22 April; Showtaro Morikubo will take care of the Appare-Ranman extension instead.

Are you ready to enjoy the American race that will keep the protagonists Sonoro Appare and Isshiki Kosame busy?