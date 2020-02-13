Entertainment

On April 10, the Appare-Ranman race starts: trailers, key visuals and charadesign published

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

P.A. Works is about to showcase his talent with the anime Appare-Ranman, an epic race in the United States of America of the late nineteenth century. Los Angeles, New York and many other American places will be the scene of Appare-Ranman, which now shows itself again with a catalog of images and videos, as well as important information.

The official Twitter account of Appears-Ranman! managed by P.A. Works has advertised a new trailer for the anime yesterday. The video, observable at the top of the news, kicks off the Trans-American Wild Race, the race that will keep the protagonists busy during the season. This presents music and characters, in addition to the various cars that will inevitably be a basic element of Appare-Ranman.

New characters have also been added:

  • Dylan G. Ordene, voiced by Takahiro Sakurai;
  • TJ, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita;
  • Seth Rich Cutter, voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu;
READ:  Donald Trump is eliminated from Home Only 2 on a TV broadcast

with related character designs visible in the tweet below. Appare-Ranman will debut on April 10 on Tokyo MX and other channels. In addition to the key visual at the bottom of the news, the songs that we will be able to listen to during the anime were also presented: Mia REGINA will take care of the opening and theme song "I got it!", a single which will also go on sale from 22 April; Showtaro Morikubo will take care of the Appare-Ranman extension instead.

Are you ready to enjoy the American race that will keep the protagonists Sonoro Appare and Isshiki Kosame busy?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.