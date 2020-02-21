OMG! Why has Justin Bieber blocked Cara Delevingne on Instagram?

Share it:

The Cara Delavingne model has recriminated through Instagram that Justin Bieber has it locked on that platform.

The start of the brawl between the two involves figures like Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift.

Cara Delevingne just opened a controversial melon that will take a long time to close: this Friday I decided to publicly face Justin Bieber and give it an unprecedented as zasca ’through social networks that quickly became viral. But what happened? It all started when the singer went to the James Corden program last Thursday, where during a fun test he had two options: ordering his wife's friends (Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara) more or less dear or eating a penis from bull — yes, literally. Luckily for his stomach, he decided to make this ranking that shortly after would bring him problems: in the first place was Kendall, second Gigi and finally, Cara, although he quickly clarified that in reality “he has nothing against it, but simply He doesn't know her much. ” But it seems that this was a lie.

To everyone's surprise, the model has shared on Instagram the video in which Justin comments that he has no problem with it and has reprimanded him in a decisive way that he has it locked in said social network. He has also published a couple of old photos in which, unlike as the singer comments, they do seem to know each other well. This was the message that dynamited what until now was a gentle cold war:

“Now and before. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unlock me? I love you Hailey, but (Justin) should have eaten the bull penis. ”

But what is the reason why Justin has banned Cara on social networks?

The enmity of these two pop titans comes from afar, at least for a couple of years, when Justin openly confronts Taylor Swift due to the close relationship he has with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. A grief that last summer led the interpreter of ‘Sorry’ to publicly dedicate some unpleasant words to Swift amid the controversy he was living with Scooter Braun, who coincidentally is the Canadian manager. This clash – which resulted in a shy forgiveness from the singer on social networks – caused ‘ipso facto’ that the ‘celebrities’ be divided into two sides. Evidently Cara was on TayTay's side.

In fact, such was the forcefulness with which the model defended her 'bestie' that even came to recriminate Hailey Bieber in social networks to call her husband “gentleman” when, under her point of view, he was judging Taylor without knowing anything about the story between her and Braun.

Now, months later, it seems that Cara is looking for revenge and returns to call the attention of the interpreter publicly, who at the moment has not replied. Will there be a fiftieth part of this soap opera?

